North Carolina vs. Saint Peter's | Live Game Blog

No. 8 UNC hopes to have a spot in the Final Four by Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA — The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels match-up against the No. 15 Saint Peter's Peacocks Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

For the first time in history, the two will be going basket for basket in hopes to go to the Final Four. With the most Final Four appearances in history, if UNC wins they have the chance of playing Duke or Arkansas.

The game starts at approximately 5:05 p.m. and will air on WFMY/CBS. The winner will go on to play in the Final Four.

