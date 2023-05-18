NASCAR hauler parade rolls through Wilkes County in grand fashion

The NASCAR cup series returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend, for the first time in 26 years.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Led by the thundering horses of NASCAR's classic rides and 15-time North Wilkesboro Speedway Winner Richard Petty...t NASCAR Cup Series rolled into Wilkes County.

"I'm heading to the hauler parade tonight!" said Warren Demaria from Winston-Salem.

"It's going to make everybody's hair stand up on their neck, especially the veterans," said Gary Brown from Hayes.

Fans lined main street to cheer on their favorite drivers...Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch...just to name a few.

Lifelong race fans were eager for the opportunity to roll out the red carpet and welcome race teams back to town for the first time in 26 years.

The haulers rolled through the streets of Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro, before reaching their final destination, historic North Wilkesboro Speedway.

"I ain't seen something like that since I was little. I enjoyed that. That was alright!" said one NASCAR fan.

Fan's say this is just one more way to showcase Wilkesboro's return to the spotlight.

that was exciting man, love to see it! Once in a lifetime thing, we've got Wilkesboro back again!" said Brown.