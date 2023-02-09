x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Getting ready for the All-Star Race! North Wilkesboro Speedway shares progress pics

It's coming together! North Wilkesboro Speedway shared photos of its construction progress. The track will host the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race in May.

More Videos

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above shows a North Wilkesboro Speedway construction update from December 2022. 

North Wilkesboro Speedway is getting ready for the All-Star Race in May.

Check out the work that’s being done at the speedway.

North Wilkesboro Speedway posted a video on Twitter of the preparations.

The tweet was short and sweet: “Grinding for May.”

As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, the short track will host the All-Star event. 

It’s set for May 19-21, and tickets are already sold out.

Check out all the progress photos below! 

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out