Getting ready for the All-Star Race! North Wilkesboro Speedway shares progress pics

It's coming together! North Wilkesboro Speedway shared photos of its construction progress. The track will host the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race in May.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above shows a North Wilkesboro Speedway construction update from December 2022.

North Wilkesboro Speedway is getting ready for the All-Star Race in May.

Check out the work that’s being done at the speedway.

North Wilkesboro Speedway posted a video on Twitter of the preparations.

The tweet was short and sweet: “Grinding for May.”

As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, the short track will host the All-Star event.

It’s set for May 19-21, and tickets are already sold out.

Check out all the progress photos below!

