Getting ready for the All-Star Race! North Wilkesboro Speedway shares progress pics

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C.
North Wilkesboro Speedway is getting ready for the All-Star Race in May.
Check out the work that’s being done at the speedway.
North Wilkesboro Speedway posted a video on Twitter of the preparations.
The tweet was short and sweet: “Grinding for May.”
As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, the short track will host the All-Star event.
It’s set for May 19-21, and tickets are already sold out.
Check out all the progress photos below!
