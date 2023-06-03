Former Northwest Guilford players head to the Final Four

Elizabeth Kitley and Cayla King are seniors at Virginia Tech.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia Tech is heading to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

The 1-seed Virginia Tech beat the 3-seed Ohio State Tuesday to reach the Final Four.

Senior Center Elizabeth Kitley and Senior Guard Cayla King are both starters on the team. They also played together at Northwest Guilford High School. They're about to play together in the Final Four.

"Once this group of girls sets their minds to something it's going to be really hard to deter us from that, that's just mindset the last few months honestly," said Kitley. "We have the most confidence in ourselves and we don't care what anybody else thinks."

Kitley, the ACC Player of the Year, was a big part of the Hokies' success against Ohio State. She led the team with 25 points.

"We all come from different places, but this year we came together because we all wanted the same thing," said Kitley. "It's so nice to be at this spot but we know that we don't want to be done either yet because we have so much fun playing together, and that's what we talked about at one point in a timeout. We just said that we didn't want this to be our last game because we love each other so much and we have fun playing. We're looking forward to the next one."

King had 12 points against Ohio State.

"It's just great to see how this program's improved every single year that I've been here," said King. "To be a part of a program like that, it just means a lot."

1-seeded Virginia Tech is set to face 3-seeded LSU Friday, Mach 31 at 7 p.m. in Dallas.

