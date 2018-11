4AA West Bracket:

No. 10 Reagan (7-4) vs. No. 7 West Forsyth (8-3)

No. 12 NW Guilford (4-7) vs. No. 5 Zebulon Vance (10-1)

4A West Bracket:

No. 1 East Forsyth (11-0) BYE

No. 3 Page (6-5) BYE

No. 4 Grimsley (6-5) BYE

No. 9 Glenn (5-6) vs. No. 8 Ragsdale (7-4) (PPD Until 2pm Saturday)

No. 11 Reynolds (5-6) vs. No. 6 Porter Ridge

3AA West Bracket:

No. 14 Marvin Ridge (6-5) vs No. 3 Mount Tabor (7-4)

No. 9 Asheville (7-4) vs. No. 8 Parkland (10-1)

No. 13 SW Guilford (8-3) vs. No. 4 South Iredell (6-5)

3AA East Bracket:

No. 15 Cape Fear (7-4) vs. No. 2 SE Guilford (10-1)

No. 10 J.H. Rose vs. No. 7 Eastern Guilford (9-2)

No. 12 Southern Alamance (9-2) vs. No. 5 D.H. Conley (8-3)

No. 13 Northern Guilford (8-3) vs. No. 4 Cleveland (9-2)

No. 14 Dudley (8-3) vs No. 3 Lee County (11-0)

3A West Bracket:

No. 14 Morehead (6-5) vs. No. 3 Charlotte Catholic (10-1)

3A East Bracket:

No. 14 Burl. Williams (6-5) vs. No. 3 Western Alamance (10-1)

No. 10 South Johnston (8-3) vs. No. 7 Eastern Alamance (8-3)

No. 13 NE Guilford (6-5) vs. No. 4 Terry Sanford (8-3)

2AA West Bracket:

No. 11 Foard (6-5) vs. No. 6 West Stokes (10-1)

2AA East Bracket:

No. 16 Carrboro (6-4) vs. No. 1 Ledford (10-1)

No. 14 First Flight (5-6) vs. No. 3 North Davidson (9-2)

No. 11 St. Pauls (8-3) vs. No. 6 Cummings (4-7)

2A West Bracket:

No. 16 Lexington (5-6) vs. No. 1 Randleman (11-0)

No. 15 Owen (4-6) vs. No. 2 Reidsville (11-0)

No. 13 Patton (6-5) vs. No. 4 Wheatmore (10-1)

No. 11 Hendersonville (6-5) vs. No. 6 North Surry (7-4)

No. 9 Eastern Randolph (9-2) vs. No. 8 Brevard (8-3)

No. 12 Thomasville (8-3) vs. No. 5 West Stanly (6-4)

No. 14 Providence Grove (6-5) vs. No. 3 Mountain Heritage (9-1)

1AA West:

No. 1 Mount Airy (11-0) BYE

No. 2 Starmount (5-6) BYE

No. 4 East Surry (8-3) BYE

No. 11 Polk County (3-8) vs. No. 6 East Wilkes (7-4)

1A West:

No. 12 Rosman (3-8) vs. No. 5 Elkin (6-5)

No. 9 North Duplin (5-5) vs. No. 8 Bishop McGuinness (7-4)

No. 11 East Columbus (4-7) vs. No. 6 Alleghany (6-5)

© 2018 WFMY