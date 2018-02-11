November 2nd Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights
Ledford vs. North Davidson
Reynolds vs. East Forsyth
NW Guilford vs. Grimsley
Glenn vs. West Forsyth
East Surry vs. Mount Airy (PPD Until 7:30pm Saturday)
Davie County vs. Reagan
Oak Grove vs. East Davidson
North Forsyth vs. SW Guilford
Lexington vs. Thomasville
Eastern Randolph vs. Trinity
Orange vs. Randleman
HP Andrews vs. Wheatmore
Central Davidson vs. West Davidson
WS Prep vs. Bishop McGuinness
West Stokes vs. Forbush
Person vs. NE Guilford
Starmount vs. Elkin
Alleghany vs. Elkin
© 2018 WFMY