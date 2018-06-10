October 5th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

Southern Alamance vs. SE Guilford

East Forsyth 16 West Forsyth 10 (F)

Northern Guilford vs. Eastern Alamance

Eastern Randolph 9 HP Andrews 8 (F)

Parkland vs. Western Guilford

Dudley vs. Smith

North Davidson 42 Thomasville 0 (F)

Reagan vs. Glenn

East Surry vs. Bishop McGuinness

Grimsley vs. Ragsdale

Davie County vs. Reynolds

Eastern Guilford vs. Asheboro

Ledford 49 Central Davidson 0 (F)

NW Guilford vs. HP Central

McMichael vs. Morehead

Rockingham County vs. NE Guilford

North Surry 51 Surry Central 6 (F)

Reidsville 70 Carrboro 0 (F)

Western Alamance vs. Person

Lexington vs. East Davidson

Wilkes Central vs. Elkin

Mount Airy vs. North Stokes

Mount Tabor vs. North Forsyth

Trinity vs. Providence Grove

Randleman 48 Jordan Matthews 6 (F)

Southern Guilford vs. SW Randolph

Starmount vs. East Wilkes

Forbush 41 Atkins 13 (F)

Walkertown vs. Carver

South Rowan 48 West Davidson 28 (F)

North Stanly 55 South Davidson 0 (F)

