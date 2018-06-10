October 5th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights
Southern Alamance vs. SE Guilford
East Forsyth 16 West Forsyth 10 (F)
Northern Guilford vs. Eastern Alamance
Eastern Randolph 9 HP Andrews 8 (F)
Parkland vs. Western Guilford
Dudley vs. Smith
North Davidson 42 Thomasville 0 (F)
Reagan vs. Glenn
East Surry vs. Bishop McGuinness
Grimsley vs. Ragsdale
Davie County vs. Reynolds
Eastern Guilford vs. Asheboro
Ledford 49 Central Davidson 0 (F)
NW Guilford vs. HP Central
McMichael vs. Morehead
Rockingham County vs. NE Guilford
North Surry 51 Surry Central 6 (F)
Reidsville 70 Carrboro 0 (F)
Western Alamance vs. Person
Lexington vs. East Davidson
Wilkes Central vs. Elkin
Mount Airy vs. North Stokes
Mount Tabor vs. North Forsyth
Trinity vs. Providence Grove
Randleman 48 Jordan Matthews 6 (F)
Southern Guilford vs. SW Randolph
Starmount vs. East Wilkes
Forbush 41 Atkins 13 (F)
Walkertown vs. Carver
South Rowan 48 West Davidson 28 (F)
North Stanly 55 South Davidson 0 (F)