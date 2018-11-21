NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The ODU Men's Basketball team landed in Miami on Wednesday afternoon after being stuck at a U.S. Virgin Islands airport for more than 18 hours.
The team tweeted around 9:20 a.m. that it was finally boarding a plane.
The team had been tweeting its travel dilemma for the past 18 hours and shared photos of players sleeping on airport floors and chairs.
A representative from American Airlines stated:
We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused; the delay was the result of a mechanical issue. Our customer relations team will be proactively reaching out to the customers who were impacted by this delay to apologize and offer compensation.
Shortly before 1:30 p.m. the team posted this celebratory update:
