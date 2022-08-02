Beijing Rewind, Feb. 7: US's Nathan Chen shatters record, Wüst makes history

Some athletes, including a U.S. favorite, became new record-holders. Others were less lucky.

BEIJING, China — By the time competition ended Monday at the Beijing Olympics, several athletes found themselves brand-new world record holders. Others were less fortunate, missing out on medal chances due to crashes or COVID-19 test results. Here's a few things to know.

Nathan Chen shatters world record

U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen set a new record score during his short program at the Beijing Olympics, beating the previous mark from his longtime rival Yuzuru Hanyu. The victory makes him a strong contender for his long-sought gold medal Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Chen's teammate Vincent Zhou announced that he would have to withdraw from the individual competition after testing positive for COVID-19.

Canada takes the lead in women's hockey

Canada upended the defending Olympic champion United States 4-2 on Tuesday, claiming the women's hockey tournament's top seed entering the playoff round.

The two global hockey powers are expected to meet once more in the gold-medal final next week.

Ireen Wüst makes Olympic history

Dutch speedskater Ireen Wüst glided into the record books by winning the 1,500-meters, and in doing so became the the first athlete to win individual gold medals at five different Olympics.

"Of course it means a lot, but I don’t realize it yet," said 35-year-old Wüst, who plans to retire after the Olympics. "Ask me this question again in 10 days. I’m an emotional mess in my head."

Eileen Gu wins gold medal for China in big air

American-born Eileen Gu of China cranked out the first 1620 of her career on her final jump, stunning Tess Ledeux of France and earning the first of what she hopes will be three gold medals at the Beijing Olympics in women’s freestyle big air Tuesday.

Nicknamed the “Snow Princess,” Gu is among the biggest local names in Beijing. She is a medal favorite in big air, slopestyle and halfpipe.

Crash-filled start to women’s luge

Americans Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney were part of a crash-filled start to women’s luge that ultimately knocked many medal hopefuls out of contention.

Summer Britcher, racing with a broken finger, crashed in her first run to doom her chances; she’s now 26th.

Emily Sweeney, who was 10th after the first heat, crashed in her second run and is now 28th. She broke her neck and back in a crash at the Pyeongchang Olympics four years ago. This crash was nowhere near as severe, but left her hurting nonetheless.

Another thing to know: The U.S. skiing team released more information on Nina O'Brien's condition after a scary crash earlier Monday. She sustained a compound fracture of her left tibia and fibula after falling toward the end of the women’s giant slalom. According to the team, she's headed back to the U.S. for further evaluation and treatment.