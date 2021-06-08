East Gaston diver makes US team semi-finals

Kyndal Knight has been a champion all her life, and now she takes another dive closer to gold.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — East Gaston springboard diver Kyndal Knight continues her quest for a chance to represent Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday night in Indianapolis after making the semi finals.

Knight's East Gaston coaches tell WCNC it was her last dive Tuesday morning that clinched her a spot.

"She had an incredible last dive," Coach Rodger Hawkins, said. "It was as clean as glass. It was perfect. This doesn't surprise us at all."

"We are so proud, and so proud of the person she is," Coach Jordan Johnson added. "Her talents speak for themselves, but the person she is, her heart and dedication to the sport is really proud as coaches."

Coach Hawkins said Knight was recruited to the East Gaston Dive team for the first time as a Sophomore. The former gymnast killed it her junior and senior years.

"We knew she was going to be great," Hawkins said. "She was state runner-up her junior year, state-champion her senior year."

Knight went on to become a National Champion as a Kentucky Wildcat and will compete Tuesday night on NBCOlympics.com.

If she makes the finals, her dives will be broadcast on WCNC over the weekend.

Knight will have to place in the top two spots to go for gold in Tokyo.

