Special send-off for track athlete headed to Tokyo for Olympics

ATLANTA — With the Olympics set to begin soon, athletes are preparing to head to Tokyo.

400-hurdler Kenny Selmon has been training at the Georgia Tech track with his coach. Selmon grew up in Mableton, Georgia, and is excited to represent his hometown and home state in Tokyo.

On Friday night, a special send-off party was held for Selmon at STATS Brewpub in Atlanta. Family and friends gathered to wish him well in Tokyo.

He's a seven-time state champion in track and field for Pace Academy and a 3-time All-American in college. He's now off to his first Olympics.