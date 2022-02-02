21-year-old speed skater sets her eyes on Olympic gold in Beijing

Born in Ghana and eventually moving to Virginia, Biney began speed skating at just six years old, according to Team USA's website.

ATLANTA — At just 21-years-old, speed skater Maame Biney has established herself as one of the key athletes to watch at this year's Olympic Games in Beijing.

Born in Ghana and eventually moving to Virginia, Biney began speed skating at just six years old, according to Team USA's website. Her team profile also states that she made the decision to switch over to the sport at that age after being told she was perhaps a bit too fast to be a figure skater.

Her father, also from Ghana, raised her on his own and helped make her skating career what it is today.

In an interview with 11Alive sister station WUSA, Biney described how her father was always there cheering her on from the stands, sometimes holding a sign that reads, “Kick some hiney, Biney.”

“It was really, really nice to know that he was there cheering me on and knowing that whatever my outcome was, that he’s still going to be proud of me and that he’s still going to love me for even being there,” Maame told WUSA.

Back in 2018, Biney captured the hearts of millions in minutes with her infectious grin and bubbly demeanor in the opening ceremony broadcasted on NBC.

The then-Olympic newcomer simply couldn't contain her excitement when she was interviewed by former Olympian Apolo Ahno.

Biney said during that moment, it hit her that she was an Olympian, and she did a joyous scream of excitement. At the time, she was both the youngest skater and the first Black woman to make the U.S. Short Track Speed Skating Team, according to an Olympics website.

She would go on to take 14th place in the short track 500-meter race at that year's Olympics in Pyeongchang, according to the Team USA website.

So, how does such a young athlete navigate the pressure and spotlight that can come with being on the Olympic stage? According to Olympics.com, Biney uses a "childhood alter ego" named Anna Digger to help give her the confidence to compete on the ice.

“The thing about Anna is she is very fierce and strong, and she doesn’t care about anything,” Biney said in an interview with the website. "All she wants to do is be the fastest and the smartest, and cross that line first."

Olympics.com also notes that the University of Utah student turns to meditation, and maybe a Netflix binge here or there to also relieve stress. After all, when she's reaching speeds of up to 25 to 30 miles per hour, focus and concentration is key.

When she's not speed skating, Biney said she enjoys her time in the classroom, with chemistry being her favorite subject, according to the Team USA webpage.

However, in recent years, Biney has also begun to use her voice and platform as a pro-athlete to speak on social matters close to her. On Olympics.com, she discusses her desire to use her platform to support the Black Lives Matter movement, following the death of George Floyd.

"We're more than speed skaters," she said. "I am a role model and I am a leader to people of color and Black people."

Now, with her sights set on Beijing, Biney is seeking to make an even bigger splash than she did four years ago.

"The last couple of years, I've learned about who I am as a skater and as a person, and what I need to do to be a better skater," she said to Olympics.com.