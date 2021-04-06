NC A&T athletes win gold in 4x400m relay in Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — NC A&T track athletes Randall Ross Jr. and Trevor Stewart just won gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the Men’s 4x400m Relay along with Team USATF Saturday, according to officials.
According to NC A&T State University, Ross Jr. and Stewart’s win makes the first-ever Olympic gold medalists in NC A&T history.
“Say it loud, say it proud. US team wins the 4x400m relay,” NC A&T wrote on Twitter.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775