US skier Nina O'Brien involved in hard crash at Olympics on giant slalom course

Nina O'Brien was sixth after the first run and was competing for a possible medal when she crashed at the end of the second run.

American alpine skier Nina O'Brien was involved in a hard crash at the end of her second run in the women's giant slalom and was down for several minutes as medics attended to her. U.S. skiing officials said she was alert and responsive afterward.

O'Brien was sixth after the first run and was competing for a possible medal. She made it nearly to the end, but hit a gate on her final turn as she struggled to stay on course.

She tumbled and did the splits as she crashed and slid to the finishing area of the course.

Medics attended to O'Brien for several minutes before taking her off on a sled-stretcher.

Her condition was not immediately known, but U.S. Ski and Snowboard tweeted that she was alert and responsive.

Nancy Armour of USA TODAY, citing a U.S. skiing spokesperson, tweeted that O'Brien was "worried about delaying the race. And also she wanted to know how fast she was skiing."

The crash came hours after another mishap for the U.S. alpine ski team. Top star Mikaela Shiffrin, the defending gold medalist in giant slalom, missed a gate early in her first run and slid off course. She was disqualified.

Several skiers crashed or went off course in what was the first day of competition at the Olympics.

Skiing on manmade snow at Winter Olympics

Beijing barely gets any winter precipitation, so these Winter Games are the first to rely almost entirely on artificial snow. Athletes have voiced their concerns about competing on fake snow, saying it brings new risks.

Skiers and experts say manmade snow has more moisture, which means it ices up faster. Estonian Olympic biathlete Johanna Taliharm told The Associated Press last month that artificial snow is “faster and more dangerous" because of the icing.

Bernhard Russi, chair of the International Ski Federation's alpine committee and the 1972 downhill gold medalist in Japan, acknowledged that “of course ski racers and we organizers, we prefer to have natural snow,” but added that using machines to make snow allows them to get it to the right “hardness” for each discipline.

The IOC said artificial snow is used regularly at World Cup ski competitions and denied that it makes courses more dangerous: "To the contrary, it creates a more consistent surface from the top to bottom, or start to finish, of a course. "