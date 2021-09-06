Reigning Olympic BMX gold medalist Fields stretchered off after qualifying crash

Connor Fields landed hard off a jump heading into the first turn in the second heat.

TOKYO, Japan — Reigning BMX racing gold medalist Connor Fields of the United States has been carried off on a stretcher after crashing in the third qualifying heat at the Tokyo Olympics.

Fields was fourth after his opening two heats and landed hard off a jump heading into the first turn in the second heat. The 28-year-old from Las Vegas slammed into the turn and lay on the track as medical personnel rushed out to help him.

Fields was attended to for several minutes before being carried away. He qualified for the finals, but will not be able to race.