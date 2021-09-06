x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Horse euthanized after Tokyo Olympics competition injury

The horse ridden by Robin Godel tore a ligament in its right foreleg landing a jump toward the end of the cross-country course.

TOKYO, Japan — The Swiss Olympic team says a horse named Jet Set had to be euthanized after a leg injury in the team eventing competition.

The horse ridden by Robin Godel tore a ligament in its right foreleg landing a jump toward the end of the cross-country course.

The seriousness of the injury meant Jet Set was euthanized soon after.

The Swiss team says the accident was not the fault of Godel or the design of the Seaforest Cross Country Course.

The team will continue in Monday’s final jumping section of the eventing competition with the replacement Eveline Bodenmüller riding Violine de la Brasserie.

Credit: AP
Switzerland's Robin Godel, riding Jet Set, competes during the Equestrian Eventing Cross Country competition at the Sea Forest Cross Country Course during the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Swiss Olympic team says the horse had to be euthanized after sustaining a leg injury in the team eventing competition. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Related Articles