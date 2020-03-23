The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are going to be postponed -- likely for a year, USA TODAY's Christine Brennan reports.
The news comes as the world works to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
USA TODAY says Veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound exclusively told the publication the details would be worked out within the next few weeks.
“The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know," Pound told USA TODAY.
IOC President Thomas Bach had previously ruled out canceling the summer games altogether. They had been scheduled to begin on July 24.
Countries like Canada have already expressed their desire for the Games to be pushed back. On Sunday, the Canadian Olympic Committee said it wouldn't send athletes to the Tokyo Games unless they were moved back for a year.
Australia also told athletes to expect the Olympics to be in 2021 instead of 2020.
