From skis to arrows: Team USA's David Wise eyes competing in Summer Olympics in new sport

The freestyle skier hopes hopes to compete in the Summer Games.

BEIJING, China — Freestyle skier David Wise was the defending gold medal champ at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but he's expressed interest in turning in his skis for a bow and arrow.

Wise competed Friday night along with four other American freeskiers. The Team USA athlete won gold in Sochi in 2014 and in PyeongChang in 2018. He won the silver medal during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe final.

In an interview with People Magazine, Wise said the Beijing Games were a different hurdle considering the COVID-19 pandemic and, personally, an injury. The 31-year-old had shattered his femur in 2019 and described the experience as a battle.

Wise said as a veteran Olympian, he's focused on mentorship and uplifting the next generation of skiers. As he nears the end of his skiing career, he also has his eyes on a different sport: archery.

"I want to try to go to the Olympics for archery in 2028, and maybe I'll pull it off," he told People.

According to the magazine, he was gifted a bow and arrow after his first gold medal. He found a sense of solace in shooting targets and reportedly fell in love with the sport.

In an interview with NBC, the athlete said he also exclusively hunts for his own meat, using his archery skills for sport and for practicality.

As he gets more comfortable sending an arrow to a target, he told NBC he looks forward to potentially qualifying for a summer Olympics.