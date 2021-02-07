UNCG alum brings home bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

Paul Chelimo ran a 12:59.05 to earn a bronze medal in Friday's 5000m final.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — University of North Carolina-Greensboro alumnus Paul Chelimo won the bronze medal Friday for Team USA in the Men's 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics

The former Spartan's 12:59.05 earned him a third-place finish. Chelimo's time was the fastest-ever for a bronze medal winner in the event.

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei won the gold, and Canada’s Moh Ahmed settled for silver. Ahmed also ran the fastest time on record for a silver medal winner.

Two more runners from a Greensboro school have a chance to earn medals for Team USA. NC A&T's Trevor Stewart and Randolph Ross are part of the US' 4x400 relay team.