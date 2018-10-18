GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Charlotte Hornets tipped off their 30th NBA season Wednesday night with a tough loss at home against the Milwaukee Bucks.

As the team took the court, it did so under a new general manager. The Charlotte Hornets hired Mitch Kupchak to take over as president of basketball operations this season.

Kupchak, a former basketball star at the University of North Carolina, has been part of 10 NBA championships -- three of which came as a player.

As the Hornets prepared for the new season, Kupchak sat down with WFMY News 2's Patrick Wright for one minute of rapid-fire questions.

You can read the full transcript below:

PW: Your favorite part about being a GM?

MK: Working with people in the office, watching players out in colleges and internationally and then working with our young players every day. That's the best part.

PW: What's your favorite basketball memory?

MK: Oh, Olympic gold medal. You know who the coach was, don't you? Dean Smith. 1976.

PW: Well, your favorite coach?

MK: Dean Smith.

PW: That's a pretty easy one, I bet. What was your favorite part about going to UNC?

MK: Well, I was from New York, so it was a dramatic awakening for me to come to the south in 1972, but very quickly, I became enamored with the people in Chapel Hill and in North Carolina, and I just can't believe I'm back.

PW: What did you want to be when you grew up?

MK: Baseball player.

The Hornets' next game is set for Friday at Orlando. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

