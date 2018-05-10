GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Charlotte Hornets are less than two weeks away from the start of a new season.

They'll open the year under new head coach James Borrego. Before Borrego and the Hornets get the season started, Coach sat down with WFMY News 2's Patrick Wright for one minute of rapid-fire questions.

Here's the full transcript:

PW: The biggest adjustment between assistant coaching and head coaching?

JB: The amount of decisions you have to make.

PW: What do you do when you're not coaching or playing basketball?

JB: Eat.

PW: What do you like to eat?

JB: I'm a tacos guy. I love tacos or pasta.

PW: We talking Taco Bell? Authentic?

JB: I'm talking authentic, authentic. OK? Sometimes that's homemade, and sometimes that's out, but I like a good beef taco, maybe a fish taco once in a while.

PW: You spent some time with Gregg Popovich with the Spurs. What was the biggest lesson you learned from him?

JB: Treat people the right way, treat people the right way. Love them, coach them, but love them as well.

PW: What excites you most about coaching the Hornets?

JB: A lot. The players. I've got to know them, but I love the players.

PW: Five seconds. Your favorite part about North Carolina so far?

JB: People. The people.

Borrego and the Hornets start the season at home Oct. 17 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

© 2018 WFMY