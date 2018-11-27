GREENSBORO, N.C. -- His senior season is just beginning, and already, Francis Alonso has made the most three-pointers in UNCG men's basketball history.

Alonso is averaging a team-high 19.5 points a game, and has led the Spartans to a 6-1 start, which is the team's best record through seven games in program history.

Alonso recently sat down with WFMY News 2's Patrick Wright for a one-minute, rapid-fire interview. You can read the full transcript below:

PW: Alright, this is "One Minute" with UNCG guard Francis Alonso. Francis, you ready?

FA: Let's get it.

PW: Alright, let's do it. In 3... 2... Your favorite spot to shoot from on the court?

FA: Three-point line, we could say, but I don't have a preference.

PW: Your most memorable shot you've ever hit?

FA: Against Wofford, semifinals.

PW: Favorite spot on campus?

FA: Caf.

PW: Who got you into basketball?

FA: My dad.

PW: How?

FA: He was a professional basketball player back in the day, and he ended up being a coach in the ACB, in the first division in Spain. So yeah, kind of in the family.

PW: What's tougher then, international ball or college basketball?

FA: Ooh, I can't say. I don't know. I plead the fifth, I plead the fifth!

PW: Any pregame superstitions?

FA: Just having my routines, you know, shooting routines and trying to get that done before the games.

PW: Play at UNCG. [What's] the best part?

FA: Best part: just the teammates, coaches, you know, people.

PW: Alright, that is "One Minute" with Francis Alonso. Francis, thank you so much!

FA: Wooh! Thank you, thank you. That was a lot of pressure, that was a lot of pressure!

Alonso and the Spartans continue their season at home Monday night. UNCG will host Greensboro College at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

