WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest senior golfer Jennifer Kupcho became the first woman to ever win a golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club earlier this month. She is also a three-time All-American and the reigning NCAA national champion.

As Kupcho and Wake Forest prepare for this week's ACC Golf Championship, she sat down with WFMY News 2's Patrick Wright for one minute of rapid-fire questions.

Here's a full transcript of the interview:

PW: What's your favorite club to use?

JK: Pitching wedge.

PW: What do you do when you're not playing golf?

JK: Read, I guess? Play games. Hang out with friends.

PW: OK, what kind of games?

JK: Board games or card games.

PW: Who got you into golf?

JK: My parents. My dad actually learned it in a PE college class.

PW: Who was your favorite golfer growing up?

JK: I didn't really have one, but probably Adam Scott.

PW: What was your nickname as a kid?

JK: Kup.

PW: What are your pre-match superstitions?

JK: I have to have my nails painted.

PW: Any certain color?

JK: No, any color. Just painted.

PW: Toughest course you've ever played?

JK: Probably Augusta.

PW: Your favorite golf memory?

JK: I don't know. I don't have one.

PW: Last question. Senior year, what are you going to miss most about Wake Forest?

JK: All of my friends, just to hang out with everyone. It's great -- they're all on one campus.

Kupcho and Wake Forest tee off in the 2019 ACC Women's Golf Championship Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. The Demon Deacons begin their tournament run starting at 9:50 a.m.

The tournament runs from April 18-20. Admission is free for all fans.