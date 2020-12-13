'A sisterhood' | Group of women hike through life's ups and downs together

On Sunday, the 'Trailblazers' gathered for a hike in support of their friend Amy Eversole in the Great Smoky Mountains.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — For the past few years, Amy Eversole and the 'Trailblazers' have been hiking all over the Great Smoky Mountains.

Some of them have earned their 500-mile pins from the park service. Others are following closely behind. All of them have been supporting each other through life's ups and downs.

"They're the best women ever," Amy Eversole said. "They're like sisters and I don't know what I'd do without them."

The group tries to organize hikes together at least twice a month.

"We're all different in so many ways," Melanie Bissell said. "But, one thing we do have in common is a hiking trail."

It's also a chance for them to hang out, talk and enjoy the outdoors.

"It's just such a great bond that we have together, supporting each other through everything," Stacy Dickerson said. "Whether it's through sad times through illness through happy times."

This week's hike was dedicated to Amy Eversole. She'll be turning 50 next weekend as she begins to fight a recent cancer diagnosis.

Her friends wore matching t-shirts with 'Trailblazers for Amy' and Psalm 121:1-2 on the back.

"It's about looking at the mountain and looking at God. Where does my strength come from? My strength comes from the Lord," said Noel Smart. "Amy will climb any mountain and she will always do very well."

Amy Eversole said this was the best birthday surprise that she could have asked for. Even with her cancer diagnosis, she said she'll be active on the trails.