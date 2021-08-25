Kayak launch opens at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Outer Banks

OBX kayakers will have a safe way to access Pamlico Sound with the first maintained launch area within the national seashore.

Good news for water enthusiasts in the Outer Banks: Cape Hatteras National Seashore has opened its first official kayak launch.

The Oregon Inlet Kayak Launch is at the south end of the Oregon Inlet Marina in Nags Head. From here, people can easily paddle their way to Pamlico Sound.

Outer Banks Forever, the nonprofit partner organization of the three OBX national parks, and several businesses contributed to the project.

According to the organization, the launch area has a loading zone, additional handicap and kayak trailer parking spaces, mobility-friendly access mat, cleanup of rubble and debris and educational signage.

While there are other unofficial spots within Cape Hatteras to put kayaks in the water, Outer Banks Forever said it's the first maintained and mobility-friendly launch promoted by the National Park Service.

You can find more information about Cape Hatteras National Seashore on its website.