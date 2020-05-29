Mother elk nurses her young in a Smoky Mountain stream

Just take a moment and enjoy the peaceful scene!

CHEROKEE, N.C. — A couple visiting the Smokies got to experience nature at its best this week.

Tim and Dusty Bingham were traveling on Hwy. 441 between Cherokee and Gatlinburg when they come across an amazing scene.

They spotted a cow elk standing in a mountain stream with her calf nursing beneath her.

"We have seen the elk many times passing through but never before have we witnessed an elk with her baby!" they wrote to 10News in an email. "The beauty of nature is truly captured in this video!"

It really is a beautiful, peaceful scene!

You can see the elk most of the year in the Cataloochee area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina.