National Park Service offers free entrance on Veterans Day 2021

There are plenty of lands within the NPS system that give a glimpse of America's past and have direct connections to the military.

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. National Park Service (NPS) is offering free entrance to commemorate Veterans Day 2021, a great opportunity for people to see battlefields, military parks, and historic sites.

Veterans Day is one of six days this year when NPS lifts its entrance fees. On its website, NPS said the parks are tactile reminders of the values, ideals, and freedoms that our veterans protect.

There are plenty of lands within the NPS system that give a glimpse of America's past and have direct connections to the military, including those in and around Hampton Roads. Here are three parks in the region:

Fort Monroe National Monument

Located in Hampton, Fort Monroe is known as the landing place for the first African slaves in English North America. It also has a long history of military importance, especially in the War of 1812 and U.S. Civil War.

Colonial National Historical Park

This park is located in Virginia's Historic Triangle, and consists of Historic Jamestown and the Yorktown Battlefield. Jamestown is known as the first permanent English colony in North America, while the Yorktown Battlefield is where the last major battle of the Revolutionary War took place.

Richmond National Battlefield Park

This consists of 13 park units across Hanover, Henrico, and Chesterfield counties, as well as the city of Richmond, which served as the capital of the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Know before you go

If you want to trek a bit farther, there are definitely more national parks in Virginia and North Carolina to pick from.