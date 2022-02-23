Pag High School has fencing teams....and they're good

Page High School fencers prepare for fencing individual championship after showing out at the state championship.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Football, basketball and soccer are some of the common sports high school athletes play, but there's a unique sport Page High School has to offer. The

"Really you’re going out there to stab somebody like boxing, it's safe," said Randall Hinds, who is the fencing coach at Page.

Odd are it's not a sport many grew up around. It's called fencing. It's something Page sophomore Liam Fiddler didn't pick up until middle school, when his friend told him about it.

"It's competitive, which is neat, said Liam Fiddler.

The pirates have a fencing team all thanks to Hinds. He owns Greensboro Fencing Academy. He's also the coach at Page High School.

"It’s something to test your skill rather than hurt somebody," said Hinds.

In mid February, the Pirates went to the State Championship in Chapel Hill.

"I was a sub," said Fiddler. "There were better fencers on the team."

The Men's Foil team made it to the end. The only team standing in the way of it and a state title, Chapel Hill High School.

"We have 2 brothers on the team and the older brother said, 'I don’t think I’ll be able to take this next guy', so he subbed in his brother," said Hinds.

Fiddler said he was only trying to take notes. Little did he know he would in during a time the team needed him most. Page was down.

"I guess I’ll give it a shot," said Fiddler.

Chapel Hill only needed one more point to win the whole thing. Fiddler didn't let that happen.

"Liam Fiddler just pulled it out and was able to come back from a 4-2 deficit, made up 3 points and really brought it home for us," said Hinds.

The Pirates Men's Foil team won the state title. The Eppe Mixed team won third place. The Women's Foil also took third place.

Now the teams prepare for the individual championship.

"Maybe we’ll bring home the championship for individuals as well," said Hinds. "I’m hopeful."

The fencing individual championship takes place in Greensboro on Saturday, February 26th, starting at 10:30 am.