GREENSBORO, N.C. — Page High School Athletics created a Hall of Fame to honor former student-athletes and coaches who brought the Pirates success.

"Our mission is to honor all the individuals, teams, coaches, everyone who has contributed to our success at Page," said Matt Harder, who is the athletic director at Page High School.

Harder said he's been working on the project for about 1 year, which is about how long he's been the athletic director.

"It's a thing," said Harder. "Page High School is a thing. It means so much to so many people, and I think this is a unique way to celebrate those people that helped establish what Page is today, but also for our current Page community to recognize and realize all of the successful people, and teams that have come through here in the past. I think it's something cool for our student-athletes as well. It's neat to see kids look up and say hey that could be me one day. I can leave a legacy at Page High School."

Harder said he hopes to have the 2020 Hall of Fame Class selected by the summer, followed by an induction ceremony in the Fall.

Harder said the pirates are planning to induct 10-12 members for the first few classes. Then, they plan to move forward with smaller classes.