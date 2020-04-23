GREENSBORO, N.C. — Page High School alum and Maryland running back, Javon Leake, hopes to hear his name called in the NFL Draft.

"There's going to be so many emotions," said Leake. "I'm going to be so happy. I don't know how to describe it because I don't know what it's like. This weekend I'm going to be ready, waiting for the call. I'm going to be thankful and celebrate with my family."

Football didn't become serious for Leake until he moved to Greensboro from New York.

"I didn't really like it at first, but when we moved to North Carolina, is when I really got into it and made it what I wanted to do," said Leake. "I was introduced to so much that I've never seen before, living in New York, what football can bring you, just all the opportunities, and stuff like that. I've been to college campuses that I never thought I would see. Football paved the way in a lot of ways and I'm definitely thankful for it."

He said his mom moved the family to Greensboro for a fresh start and he's glad that happened.

"Being in Greensboro, growing up here, some of the guys from here, we all have the same goals and dreams. We're all just trying to accomplish this and put on for our city," said Leake.

After graduating from Page High School in 2017, Leake went on to play football for the University of Maryland. In the 2019 season, Leake had 8 touchdowns and more than 700 yards. After 3 seasons, as a junior, he decided it was time to enter the NFL Draft.

Leake said he'll be home in Greensboro to watch the draft with his family.

He said there isn't a specific team he'd like to be a part of, he just wants an opportunity.