The Panthers re-sign J.J. Jansen to a one-year contract

Long-snapper has played in a franchise-record 226 games

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers long-snapper J.J. Jansen will have at least one more season to extend his franchise-record for games played.

The team inked the 37-year-old to a one-year deal on Monday, making this upcoming season Jansen's 15th season playing in the NFL.

Jansen broke John Kasay's team record for games played during the 2022 season and has now taken part in 226 games in a Panther's uniform.

Another one-year deal for Jansen, who wants to play four more, hopefully with #Panthers.



Has played a franchise-record 226 games for Carolina.



2023 will be his 15th #NFL season. https://t.co/SaVTBl2X78 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) February 20, 2023

The Arizona native has never missed a game for Carolina since joining the team in 2009, having played those 226 contests consecutively, plus several playoff games as well.

In December, Jansen told WCNC Charlotte that he wanted to play until he's 40 years old.

Nick Carboni: Contact Nick Carboni at ncarboni@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts