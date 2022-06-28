x
Mark your calendars: Panthers release 2022 training camp dates

All 12 practices are free and open to the public.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers released their 2022 training camp schedule. The team will train at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. 

Training camp will run from July 27 to August 10. 

The Panthers will have 12 practices that are free and open to the public at Wofford before breaking camp in August. There will be a chance for guests to get players' autographs after each practice this year. 

The team's annual Back Together Saturday event with an evening practice at Gibbs Stadium will be held July 30 at 7 p.m.

A list of permitted items and frequently asked questions about training camp is available here.

Credit: Carolina Panthers
