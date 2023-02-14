Panthers add Former Wake Forest Head Coach Jim Caldwell to staff

Jim Caldwell will serve as a senior assistant on the Panthers staff.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers add Jim Caldwell to their staff as a senior assistant. He will be working directly with Panthers head coach Frank Reich to help with all phases of the team.

He's been in the league for about two decades. He spent 3 seasons as the Colts' head coach (2009-2011) and 4 seasons as the Lions' head coach (2014-2017).

Before leading the Colts, he was an assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach for 7 seasons. He was in Indianapolis when Reich started with the Colts as a coaching intern. The two won Super Bowl rings together. Reich became the quarterbacks coach when Caldwell became the head coach. They'll be working together again in Carolina.

With the Lions, Caldwell went 62-50 in seven seasons as the head coach.

He had five winning seasons and went to the playoffs four times. He took the Colts to the Super Bowl.

Before the NFL, Caldwell spent 8 seasons as Wake Forest's head coach (1993-2000). He went 26-63 while coaching the Demon Deacons.