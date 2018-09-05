CHARLOTTE -- Running back Elijah Hood will return to his hometown to play football.

Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers claimed the former UNC running back off the waiver wire after the Oakland Raiders cut him on Monday.

Hood, a Charlotte native, played high school football at Charlotte Catholic before going on to play three seasons at UNC.

The Raiders selected Hood in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, but he spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad.

Hood's signing comes a day after the Panthers announced they'd agreed to terms with veteran running back C.J. Anderson.

© 2018 WFMY