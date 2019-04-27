The final day of the NFL draft day is here! We're taking a look at who the Panthers are selecting on day three.

ROUND 4 PICK 115: Alabama defensive end/linebacker Christian Miller in the fourth round (115th overall).

ROUND 5 PICK 154: running back Jordan Scarlett from Florida with their fifth-round selection.

ROUND 6, 187: Panthers trade their pick to the Broncos in exchange for Rd 6-212 & Rd 7-237

ROUND 6, 212: Dennis Daley OT/South Carolina

ROUND 7, 237: Pending...

