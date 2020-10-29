What's a Panthers game like in 2020? Fans walk us through a game day

The Carolina Panthers open Bank of America Stadium to about 5,000 fans.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are going to have their third home game with fans this season when the Atlanta Falcons come to town Thursday night.

About 5,000 fans can attend. For fans who can't go, a Triad family walked us through a game day in 2020.

“When you first get there you have to do the thermometer checks," said Micah Higgins, who is a Panthers fan. "You have to go through a strict screening process. In fact, I didn’t pass the first 2 times."

Thankfully, Higgins and her family got to go inside the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals game. It was the first time fans were allowed back inside Bank of America Stadium.

“It was definitely a different experience but a unique experience," said Higgins.

Higgins said she and her husband, Sean, have been going to Panthers games for about 6 years. They try to go to at least 1 a year, but this one was much different. It was their first time bringing their 5-year-old son, Lincoln, and during a pandemic.

"Honestly it's more structured which is almost better," said Higgins. "Inside the concourse, there are different lanes to walk in depending on which direction you’re going in and it was just way less crowded. They were very very strict about wearing your ask. They have an attendant at the bottom of each section who was just there to monitor if you were wearing your mask. There were people constantly watching to make sure you were following the rules so we definitely felt safe."

Their seats weren't bad. They sat about 10 rows up and in the corner of the endzone.