Panthers lose their third straight game falling 24-10 to the Los Angeles Rams

The same problems plagued both sides of the ball in the first game under interim head coach Steve Wilks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Since 2010, teams were 14-9 in their first game under interim head coaches, today the Carolina Panthers added the 10th loss to that statistic.

Heading into the game as 10-point underdogs, the Panthers had life early on thanks to great plays by Donte Jackson and Christian McCaffrey. Ultimately, this game proved that the issues in Carolina ran deeper than the head coach.

PJ Walker finished the game going 10 for 16 with just 60 yards through the air, averaging just 2.3 yards per pass. He was also sacked 2 times, losing his first game as a starter. Carolina was once again pitiful on third downs, going just 1-8 and further entrenching themselves as the worst third-down team in the NFL.

Despite a full week of trade rumors, Christian McCaffrey once again went over 100 yards from scrimmage on 17 touches. Speaking of trade rumors, wide receiver Robbie Anderson was apparently kicked off the sidelines by the Panthers coaching staff. Anderson was seen getting into heated verbal arguments with Joe Daley the Panthers' wide receiver coach. He could also be seen sitting alone on a Gatorade cooler while the rest of the wideouts sats on a bench listening to coach Daley.

Carolina's defense started strong but they clearly missed Jayce Horn in the passing game and Jeremy Chinn and Frankie Luvu's run defense as the Rams ran for over 100 yards. A typically stingy defense in the RedZone this season, the Rams converted 3-4 RedZone trips into touchdowns. The Rams also converted half of their 12 third down attempts.

The Panthers' offense started the game with a 12-play, 51-yard drive that featured a heavy dose of Christian McCaffrey. After getting all the way down to the 22-yard line the drive stalled out after an illegal block in the back by rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu. The Panthers would settle for a 42-yard Eddie Piniero field goal.

The Panthers would cross the 50 on their next drive but opt to take a delay of game penalty on 4th and 3 rather than go for it.

After 4 consecutive punts by the 2 teams, the Rams finally broke the goal line after a 13-play, 73-yard drive. On the drive, the Rams converted a back-breaking 3rd and 15 that would get them inside the RedZone and would eventually set up a 5-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Allen Robinson.

The defense would get some revenge on their next possession. Donte Jackson would pick off a Stafford pass that tipped off the hands of Cooper Kupp. Jackson would return the interception 30 yards for a touchdown.

The Rams' offense would come alive after halftime while the Panthers' offense struggled to recapture their early success. Los Angelos scored 10 points in the 3rd quarter while Carolina's offense failed to pick up a single first down.

The Rams were moving the ball with ease in the second half, scoring once again on their first drive of the fourth quarter to give them a 24-10 lead leaving less than 8 minutes for the Panthers to respond.

A hit to PJ Walker's head, and with the NFL's new concussion protocol, forced practice squad QB Jacob Eason into the game. In just 2 passes, thanks to a fantastic play by Chrisitan McCaffrey, Eason nearly eclipsed PJ Walker's total yards for the game. It also brought the Panthers into the Redzone for the first time.

Just two plays later his pass intended for Shi Smith was intercepted in the endzone after being tipped by a Rams' defender, effectively sealing the game.

So what happens next for the Carolina Panthers? I assume something will happen with Robbie Anderson, either traded or cut. After today's sideline drama the Panthers will likely be without any leverage in trade negotiations.

Other than that I don't foresee any drastic changes unless the Panthers receive a godfather-like offer for CMC before the November 1st trade deadline.