Pittsburgh controlled the game from start to finish as the Panthers fall to 5-9 on the season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers entered Sunday's home contest with two goals: protect the bank and remain in control of their fate.

They accomplished neither in a disappointing 24-13 loss at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have a knack for beating the Panthers with a now 7-1 record against Carolina all-time.

The Steelers' offense held the ball for more than 35 minutes, converted 12 of 16 third downs, and had zero turnovers on the day. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky did not make any flashy plays but his connection with WR Dionte Johnson, especially on third down, proved more than the Panthers' defense could handle.

After the game head coach Steve Wilks called the third downs "horrendous on both sides" referring to the offense's putrid 4-11 mark in that category. 3 of those conversions came on the Panthers' lone touchdown drive in the first half.

Offensively the Panthers' rushing attack that ran for 223 yards last week against Seattle was stopped in their tracks by a sure tackling Pittsburgh defense. Even when everything was blocked up Carolina's stable of running backs could not make much happen on the ground.

Quarterback Sam Darnold played well for a third consecutive game but he wasn't able to help the offense overcome their struggles on the ground.

After a quick three and out by the Panthers' offense, Pittsburgh faced their own third down early in their drive. Trubisky connected with Johnson for the first of many third and long conversions on the day. The Steelers would cap off the 12-play drive with a 7-yard score from RB Najee Harris.

Carolina's offense would respond. Darnold led the Panthers down the field, mostly through the air going 5/5 for 87 yards including a 5-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore.

On the Steelers' next drive Trubisky would complete a field-flipping 38-yard toss to WR George Pickens on 3rd and 4. Pickens caught a contested ball over the outstretched arms of Keith Taylor, who was forced into action due to an injury to typical starter CJ Henderson. A few plays later Pittsburgh RB Jaylen Warren punched in a 2-yard score to give the Steelers a 14-7 lead at halftime.

The Steelers' defense held the Panthers to just 14 rushing yards in the first half while the Pittsburgh offense complied 75 yards and 2 scores.

The Panthers' last three drives of the 1st half lasted no more than 3 plays each and gained a total of 1 net yard, a far cry from their performance in Seattle the previous week.

Steelers got the ball first in the second half and went on a punishing, 21-play drive that resulted in a short-yardage touchdown by Trubisky. Pittsburgh went 5/5 on third downs during the nearly 12-minute drive.

The following Panthers' drive was broken open by a 45-yard catch and run by RB Chubba Hubbard. 3 straight negative plays from the Panthers seemingly stopped the drive in its tracks but a bizarre unsportsmanlike penalty gave the Panthers new life, turning a 4th and 27 to a new 1st down. Pittsburgh's Marcus Allen joined the Carolina special teams huddle before being pushed out by Panthers players. The seemingly light-hearted prank was not something Coach Steve Wilks, nor the referees found amusing.

The Panthers' offense would move the ball down to the ten-yard line but could not punch it into the endzone. Eddy Pineiro's 27-yard field goal cut the Pittsburgh lead down to 11 points.

Carolina's defense was able to give the ball back to the offense quickly, forcing their second three-and-out of the game.

The Panthers would get the ball down to the 4-yard line but their rushing woes were most evident here as Foreman would gain a total of 1 yard on 2 rushes. Then a Darnold sack on third down forced the Panthers into settling for another Piniero field goal.

Carolina's defense once again needed to come up with a big stop. A false start lead to a 3rd and 14 on the third play of the drive. But Trubisky found Johnson for another back-breaking 3rd and long conversion. Just 3 plays later, Trubisky and Johnson would again connect on 3rd down. Pittsburgh would put the game out of reach of a 50-yard field goal from Chris Boswell. Panthers kicker Eddy Piniero would also hit a 52-yard field goal before Carolina's unsuccessful onside kick attempt.

So now the Panthers lose control of their fate in the NFC South. In addition to winning out for the remainder of the season, the Panthers will need the Bucs to lose at least one game, and the rest of the NFC South to finish no better than 7-10 on the year.

Head Coach Steve Wilks has spoken a lot about playoff mentality and today the Panthers simply got out-physicalled by a playoff-caliber defense and organization.