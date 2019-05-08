CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers are set to open their 2019 preseason on the road against the Chicago Bears Thursday, August 8, at Soldier Field.

The game will mark the fourth-ever meeting between the two teams during the preseason. The Panthers are 4-6 all-time versus Chicago in the regular season, and 2-1 in the preseason.

Carolina missed the playoffs last season after going 7-9 finishing third in the NFC South.

Meanwhile, the Bears went on to clinch the NFC North title going 12-4, before falling in the first round of the playoffs to Philadelphia.

