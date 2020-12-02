CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers owner David Tepper remains noncommittal on Cam Newton's future with the organization, saying it will largely depend on how the quarterback recovers from foot surgery.

Tepper said Tuesday there are a lot of different things that can happen with Newton, but the No, 1 thing is determining his health.

Newton missed 14 games last season with a foot injury.

He had surgery on Dec. 11.

The Panthers are in a rebuilding mode, and the team could save $19 million under next year's salary cap if they trade or release the 2015 league MVP.

