CHARLOTTE -- The Carolina Panthers placed Fozzy Whittaker on injured reserve Thursday after the running back tore his ACL in a workout earlier this week.

The team says Whittaker suffered the injury in a non-contact, on-field drill during Phase 2 of their offseason program Monday.

In his four seasons with the Panthers, Whittaker has rushed 121 times for 536 yards and caught 47 passes for 397 yards. He's scored four total touchdowns for the team.

Whittaker's injury leaves the Panthers with four running backs on the active roster. Christian McCaffrey and Cameron Artis-Payne are the only returners. Former Denver Broncos back C.J. Anderson and former UNC and Raiders running back Elijah Hood both signed deals with the team earlier in the week.

The Panthers expect undrafted running back Reggie Bonnafon to sign his contract before the start of the team's two-day rookie minicamp Friday.

