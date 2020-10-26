New videos show crowds, few masks at Charlotte restaurant; Panthers player released in the fallout

Videos show Josh Hawkins, a member of Carolina's practice squad, dancing at Nikko Japanese Restaurant.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just days after being spotted at a crowded Charlotte restaurant with no mask, Carolina Panthers defensive back Josh Hawkins has been released by the team.

Hawkins was seen dancing in a crowded space at Nikko Japanese Restaurant, with no mask, in videos on the establishment's Instagram account.

He was released by the team Monday morning. Hawkins had not played in a regular-season game since 2018.

Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule did not provide specifics, stating, "I would just say we thought it was in the best interest of the team."

Carolina has placed four players on the COVID-19 list in the last week and a half.

The videos surfacing from Nikko over the weekend showed little social distancing and low mask compliance, prompting Mecklenburg County's Deputy Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington to tweet them as well, commenting everyone should continue to wear masks and avoid gatherings.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the restaurant multiple times for a statement and has not received a response.

pic.twitter.com/m07cqwafNO — Dr. Raynard Washington (@Raynard_W) October 26, 2020

Mecklenburg County has recently begun to see a rise in its COVID-19 metrics, following suit with the trends seen statewide.

The county is also grappling with an outbreak related to Charlotte church United House of Prayer for All People, which has now claimed five lives and sickened more than 140 people across four counties.

Events held at the church earlier this month have also spawned two coronavirus clusters in two senior living facilities.

North Carolina is now experiencing its highest average daily case increases of the entire pandemic. Friday, the state set a new daily case record, with 2,716 reported.

#NC average daily cases have now surpassed July avg highs. Positive test rate rises to 6.7%; hospitalizations continue to increase on avg.



pic.twitter.com/x8VxyHr5Gi — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) October 26, 2020

This week, North Carolina entered its fourth week under Phase 3 reopening. Gov. Roy Cooper recently extended the phase for three more weeks, as a response to rising coronavirus metrics.