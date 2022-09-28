Christian McCaffrey is back on the Panthers injury list

Carolina star missed majority of 2020 and 2021 with injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christian McCaffrey is back on the Carolina Panthers injury report. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey is dealing with a quadriceps injury.

McCaffrey doesn’t normally practice on Wednesdays because the team has taken measures to limit his workload this season given his history of injuries, but this week is a little different as his absence is considered injury-related.

"We'll hopefully know more tomorrow, we'll check him day-by-day," Rhule said. "He's taking care of himself and getting his body right."

#Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey on injury report with a thigh. Didn’t practice today but does not practice on Wednesday.



HC Matt Rhule says it’s something with his quad that popped up after Sunday’s game and they hope to know more about it tomorrow. @wcnc — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 28, 2022

Rhule said the injury “popped up” after the team’s 22-14 win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Rhule will know about McCaffrey’s status for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

McCaffrey has been a bright spot during the Panthers' shaky start to the 2022 NFL season. In the first three games, McCaffrey has rushed for 243 yards on 50 carries and has gained over 100 yards in two games.

Injuries forced McCaffrey to miss 23 games in 2020 and 2021 which severely impacted Carolina's offensive production.

