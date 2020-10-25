GAMEDAY BLOG | Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saint

With a win Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Panthers would move to 4-3 on the season.

NFC South battle. Who wins it? — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 25, 2020

A key NFC South matchup is on tap Sunday when the Carolina Panthers travel to face the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Panthers enter Sunday's game with a 3-3 record, while the Saints are a half-game ahead in the division standings at 3-2. But for either the Panthers or the Saints to gain any ground on division-leading Tampa Bay, a victory in the Big Easy is a must.

Carolina came up short against the Chicago Bears this past Sunday, 23-16. Mike Davis remains the starting running back as he continues to fill in for the injured Christian McCaffrey (ankle). Davis had 52 rushing yards and his second rushing TD of season last week. Robby Anderson had four catches for 77 yards last week. He has 100-plus receiving yards in two of his three road games this season

Teddy Bridgewater, now starting for Carolina, won all five of his starts for New Orleans last year. He passed for 1,384 yards and nine TDs vs. two INTs for a 99.1 rating in nine games with the Saints. Bridgewater has 300-plus passing yards in two of his three road starts in 2020. The Saints are fourth worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, with 11 on the season. Shaq Thompson has seven-plus tackles in three of his past four meetings with the Saints.

1:48 p.m. Saints take over on there own 16 yard line. After a defensive holding giving Saints a first down, Alvin Kamara breaks a big run. Saints are now in Panthers territory.

DJ!! 74 yards! He and Teddy connect once again this season on a huge play!#Panthers cut the lead 14-10 in the 2nd. What a great play.#KeepPounding — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) October 25, 2020

1:44p.m. Second play of the drive. Teddy Bridgewater to DJ Moore for a 74 yard touchdown for the Panthers! 14-10 Saints lead it with close to 11 minutes left in the first half.

Drew Brees stretching across the goal line....that's the play the Panthers needed to make 423 times last season.#Panthers vs #Saints — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 25, 2020

1:38 p.m. Drew Brees QB sneak for a Saints 1 yard Touchdown. Saints lead 14-3

1:32 p.m. End of the 1st quarter, Saints ball on the Panthers 30 yard line.

1:29 p.m. What a run! Saints moving the ball down the field looking to score again.

1:28 p.m. Saints now taking over for their second drive.

1:24 p.m. Panthers on the board! Score now Saints 7, Panthers 3

At least Panthers were able to put up some points with that drive.



Saints lead 7-3 with 1:59 left in the first. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 25, 2020

1:23 p.m. Panthers now facing another 3rd and long. Couldn't convert this time. Joey Slye now attempting a field goal. It's GOOD!

1:21 p.m. Panthers now facing 3rd and 8. What a catch by Curtis Samuel! First down!

1:18 p.m. First down after pass to Anderson! So for so good for Panthers.

1:17 p.m. Great run by Mike Davis. 7-yard gain.

I think it's fair to say Mike Davis has earned some type of role in this offense even when CMC comes back, no? #Panthers — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) October 25, 2020

1:16 p.m. Score now 7-0 Saints. Panthers will now start their opening drive.

1:12 p.m. What a catch by Jared Cook to get the Saints on the board! Touchdown.

Just a really, really good catch by Jared Cook. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 25, 2020

Man, nothing more Tre Boston could do there. Great catch from Cook in the corner of the end zone for 6.#Panthers now trail 7-0 after the #Saints first drive that spanned 14 plays.#KeepPounding|@WFMY — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) October 25, 2020

1:09 p.m. Saints currently moving the ball down the field on their opening drive.

1:08 p.m. WFMY's Luke Lyddon is looking for a Panthers win today!

