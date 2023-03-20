Panthers say they're 'looking for playmaker' at QB, not size

Carolina holds the rights to the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina coach Frank Reich says that size does factor into each team's evaluation of a quarterback but won't divulge how much the Panthers weigh that into their final decision.

"That would be like giving the proprietary formula for Kentucky Fried Chicken," Reich said.

Reich and GM Scott Fitterer both gave lengthy press conferences on Monday, and were asked a lot about height.

That's because size seems to be the only knock on top QB prospect Bryce Young of Alabama.

Young recently measured 5-foot-10, 204 pounds at the NFL Combine.

Much smaller than fellow top candidate for the No. 1 pick, C.J. Stroud, who is 6-foot-3, 214 pounds.

Reich said size is just one of the factors the team will look at when making the pick, which they received in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

"First and foremost we're just looking for playmakers," Reich said. "You look at everything. Every trait that a guy has, and you weigh it."

Reich also pointed out during the scouting process in 2012, he had a high grade on Russell Wilson, who is 5-foot-11.

Seattle wound up drafting Wilson in the third round, with current Panthers GM Scott Fitterer on staff.

"(Reich) has never put that label out to me that hey (the quarterback) needs to be this tall, he's never put that out to us," Fitterer said. "Who plays the position the best? Who is going to give us the best opportunity to win?"

