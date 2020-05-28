Panthers agree to terms with cornerback Eli Apple

Panthers aim to add to their secondary depth with the addition of Eli Apple

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers on Thursday agreed to terms on a one-year deal with cornerback Eli Apple, addressing a position of need.

A former Giants' first-round pick in 2016, Apple was traded to the Saints five weeks into the 2018 season. He started 25 games in New Orleans the past two years, with two interceptions and 13 passes defensed.

During his first four seasons, Apple has played 55 career games, starting 48, with three interceptions and 33 passes defensed.

The Panthers spent two picks in last month's draft on cornerbacks when they took Troy Pride Jr. in the fourth round and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III in the seventh. But they've been open about a need to continue adding at the position, and Apple gives them a veteran option to start across from Donte Jackson.