CHARLOTTE -- As the Carolina Panthers add new players to the roster, they're saying good bye to two others today.

The Panthers signed former UNC wide receiver Bug Howard to a contract after a successful tryout at the team's rookie minicamp this weekend.

Howard was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Colts after the 2017 NFL Draft; the Colts cut Howard before the season.

Howard finished his career at UNC with more than 2,000 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Panthers also signed center Kyle Friend of Temple, offensive guard Quinterrius Eatmon, and defensive end Karter Schult.

And, as the Panthers added new players to the roster, they released two others Monday.

The team parted ways with wide receiver Russell Shepard who caught 17 passes for 202 yards and a 40-yard touchdown in his one season with Carolina.

The team also waived 2016 fifth-round pick cornerback Zack Sanchez, who had an injury designation.

