Gameday Blog: Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers will play in front of fans for the first time this season when they host the 2-1 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Arizona’s offense is built around Kyler Murrays dynamic talent. The Cardinals are averaging 4.7 yards per carry this season but Murray is averaging 7.2 yards per carry on about 9 rush attempts per game. His ability to run makes their offense much harder to prepare for.

The Panther's defense will need to contain Murray's rushing ability and force him to beat them through the air.

On Offense, Carolina needs to do a much better job scoring touchdowns in the RedZone after converting just 5 of their 13 trips so far this season.

A win on Sunday would prove to the rest of the league that the Panthers are not going to be an easy win for any team this season.

A little more than 5,000 fans will be allowed inside Bank of America stadium

Sunday, October 4, 2020

2:27 p.m. Panthers lead 21-7 at the half!

Your score at the half! Panthers lead 21-7 https://t.co/Nx9N3hpKSz pic.twitter.com/T8EPFSSImr — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) October 4, 2020

2:24 p.m. Arizona seeking to get some points on the board before the half. They fail and have to punt back to the Panthers.

2:13 p.m. TOUCHDOWN PANTHERS!!!! Score now Panthers 21, Arizona 7.

2:11 p.m. Panthers now back in the red zone looking to punch in another touchdown before the half.

2:00 p.m. Touchdown Arizona, score now 14-7 Panthers.

1:55 p.m. Arizona now driving the ball down the field. Currently in the red zone.

1:50 p.m. Arizona gets their first interception of the year. Currently on offense now, Panthers still up!

1:37 p.m. What a run by Bridgewater! TOUCHDOWN PANTHERS. The score is now Panthers 14, Arizona 0.

Teddy touchdown.



Panthers lead 14-0 with 1:29 left in the first. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 4, 2020

1:20 p.m. TOUCHDOWN PANTHERS! Panthers up 7- 0.

1:19 p.m. Carolina Panthers driving the ball nicely downfield!

1:08 p.m. Kyle Murray had a great game the last time he played against the Panthers.