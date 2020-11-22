Gameday Panthers Blog: The Detriot Lions are coming to town

The Panthers are limping into the game on a five-game losing streak. Can they find a way to pull this one out?

Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story of a Panthers fan walking us through a game day in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Carolina Panthers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers are limping into the game on a five-game losing streak.

Carolina found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 46-23 punch to the gut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Despite the defeat, Carolina had strong showings from QB Teddy Bridgewater, who passed for two TDs and 136 yards on 24 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and WR D.J. Moore, who caught four passes for one TD and 96 yards. Bridgewater ended up with a passer rating of 141.80.

Meanwhile, Detroit came out on top in a nail-biter against the Washington Football Team last week, sneaking past 30-27. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. QB Matthew Stafford and RB D'Andre Swift were among the main playmakers for Detroit as the former passed for three TDs and 276 yards on 33 attempts and the latter snatched one receiving TD. Near the top of the highlight reel was Stafford's 55-yard TD bomb to WR Marvin Hall in the first quarter.

Special teams collected 12 points for Detroit. K Matt Prater booted in three field goals, the longest a 59-yarder in the fourth quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

The Panthers are now 3-7 while the Lions sit at 4-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Carolina is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 14 on the season. Detroit has experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in touchdowns allowed, with 33 on the season.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2020