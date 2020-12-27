Gameday Blog! Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Football Team

Kick-off is set for 4:05 p.m. Can the Panthers get their 5th win on the season?

Editor's Note: The attached video is the story of the Panthers announcing Marty Hurney not continuing as General Manager.

The Washington Football Team's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 p.m. ET Dec. 27 at FedEx Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Last week, Washington was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Seattle Seahawks 20-15. The losing side was boosted by RB J.D. McKissic, who snatched one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, Carolina came up short against the Green Bay Packers last week, falling 24-16. The Panthers' only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater ended up with a passer rating of 121.90.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Joey Slye delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The losses put Washington at 6-8 and Carolina at 4-10. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Washington is fourth worst in the league in passing touchdowns, with only 13 on the season. The Panthers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only 15 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

GAME BLOG: DECEMBER 27, 2020

5:10 p.m. The field goal is good!

5:08 p.m. Touchdown Carolina Panthers! Panthers score a touchdown bringing the score 19 to 0 against Washington.

5:01 p.m. Carolina comes away with an interception!

4:55 p.m. Touchdown Carolina! Score now 13-0 after the made field goal.

4:50 p.m. What a run by Samuel! Panthers now in the Red Zone.

4:48 p.m. Carolina now has the ball back looking to have a good drive. Just been the battle of defenses so far.

4:36 pm. Carolina forced to punt back to Washington. Punt fumbled leading to a Carolina touchdown. Score now 6-0 Panthers after the missed field goal.

4:30 p.m. Redskins forced to punt back to Carolina. So far the game remains scoreless.

4:23 p.m. Carolina forced to punt

Let’s hope this great #Panthers defense can lead to a great offense 🤞🏻



Make a statement drive, right here. Let’s go. #KeepPounding — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) December 27, 2020

4:23 p.m. Teddy throws a near interception on 3rd down.

4:21 p.m. Carolina now has the ball back looking to be the first of the two teams to get some points on the board.



4:13 p.m. Carolina turnover on downs after failing to convert on 4th down conversion.



4:08 p.m. Redskins forced to punt to Carolina.